South Africa's nuke power plan hots up
New GNU has set its sights on building a new nuclear plant to end the country’s energy woes
07 July 2024 - 00:01
With the controversial R200bn Karpowership energy deal increasingly unlikely, the new government of national unity (GNU) has doubled down on its nuclear plan and aims to secure approval from the Treasury by next month for a 2,500MW power plant...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.