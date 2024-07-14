‘I will not anoint someone to be my successor’: Kagame ahead of Monday polls
The Rwandan Patriotic Front party leader, who has been president since 2000, is expected to receive an overwhelming victory and return as head of state
14 July 2024 - 00:00
Incumbent Rwandan president Paul Kagame looks set to receive a new mandate when the East African country goes to the polls on Monday, after saying that he is not looking at “anointing” a possible successor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.