Lawyer in VBS case linked to Angolan fraud accused
14 July 2024 - 00:00
Joseph Maluleke, the former lawyer of fraudster Tshifhiwa Matodzi who stole millions from the VBS Mutual bank, is a business partner to an Angolan banker accused of embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars in a scheme which saw the collapse of the Banco Espírito Santo Angola (Besa)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.