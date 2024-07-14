‘Tell your parents the sheriff is back in town’: Shot Primrose principal returns to school
Principal shot in the stomach by a grade 6 boy returns to school and thanks his pupils for praying for him while he was recovering after the attack
14 July 2024 - 00:00
A primary school principal who was shot in the stomach by a grade 6 pupil in February returned to school this week, braving the cold to greet parents and pupils at the school gate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.