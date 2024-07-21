Ronald Lamola welcomes World Court condemnation of Israeli occupation
ICJ ruling vindicates view that Jewish state is imposing apartheid on Palestinans, says foreign minister
21 July 2024 - 00:00
The minister of international relations, Ronald Lamola, has hailed the World Court ruling that Israel’s occupation of Palestine territories is illegal, saying it vindicated South Africa’s stance that Palestinians were being subjected to apartheid and meant Israel now has “nowhere to hide”...
