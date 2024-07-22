Unmasking an apartheid-era killer: victims break their silence in new doccie
New BBC documentary shows devastating impact of former police officer Louis van Schoor’s racist predations on families whose loved ones he murdered
22 July 2024 - 10:00
For years, Raymond Soenies sat outside his house each day waiting for his dad to come home. Then six years old, he believed his father, Edward, had abandoned him. It was only later that he learnt he had been killed. ..
