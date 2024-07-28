'Join us or face consequences,' Uber, Bolt drivers told
Bolt drivers explain how they were confronted by Shesha representatives who tried to force them to convert to the new e-hailing service
28 July 2024 - 00:00
Just months after the introduction in Gauteng of an e-hailing service owned by the minibus taxi industry, confrontations have emerged, with taxi operators demanding “by force” that Uber and Bolt drivers convert to their new Shesha app...
