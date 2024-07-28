Nedbank accused of turning a blind eye to dodgy state capture deal
Transnet and the SIU say the bank has so far pocketed an extra R2.7bn as a result of interest rate swaps wrongfully negotiated with Eric Wood at the height of state capture
28 July 2024 - 00:00
Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) only this year became aware that Gupta-linked consultancy firms had created billions of rand of additional debt for the freight rail SOE by “unlawfully” renegotiating interest rates on its loans with Nedbank...
