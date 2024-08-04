Owner of facility that trained Libyans says everything was above board
Barney Buys says his company has been training security guards for tactical units countrywide for years
04 August 2024 - 00:00
The owner of the Mpumalanga “military-style” training camp where 95 Libyans were arrested says they were legally enrolled in a legitimate course, but trouble arose because the local community took against them. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.