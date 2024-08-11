Eastern Cape government pays off architects — 16 years late
11 August 2024 - 00:00
After 16 years of “Stalingrad-type” legal wrangling, the Eastern Cape government has finally admitted it illegally kicked Ikamva architects off a R1.6bn contract to refurbish East London’s Frere Hospital, paying the R41m in consulting fees the firm would have earned from the project...
