Renewed fight against ‘mass eviction project sold as a development’ despite deaths
Community activist says they will not yield to violence and intimidation over a R30bn mining project in northern KwaZulu-Natal
11 August 2024 - 00:00
An anti-mining activist who survived an attempted assassination four months ago may be in hiding, but he will continue to fight “violence and intimidation”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.