News

State attorney’s office sued for unpaid fees

Nonpayment totally more than R14m has left some advocates unable to pay rents or 'put food on the table'

11 August 2024 - 00:00
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The Johannesburg Society of Advocates has given 40 of its members permission to sue the state attorney’s office for unpaid fees totalling more than R14m...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. The ‘true reason’ MPs voted against Phala Phala was to protect the president, ... Politics
  2. What makes Mandisa Maya sleep better at night Insight
  3. Why the queue for Constitutional Court candidates is so short News
  4. MK Party's vote-rigging case will not be heard on Monday Politics
  5. Three urgent cases challenge John Hlophe’s JSC appointment Politics
  6. Appointment of Hlophe to JSC undermines what the JSC was created to achieve, ... News

Most read

  1. New Miss South Africa Mia le Roux makes history News
  2. Cancer patients' grim wait for death News
  3. ANC bigwigs face the music over state capture Politics
  4. Eastern Cape government pays off architects — 16 years late News
  5. Prasa stuck with two CEOs for the time being as talks with reinstated executive ... News

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight