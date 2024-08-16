Submit your nominations for the 2024 Whistleblowers Awards now

Public Interest SA (Pisa) is calling for nominations for the 2024 Whistleblowers Awards. These prestigious awards recognise and honour whistle-blowers who courageously expose unethical behaviour and, in doing so, play an integral role in maintaining a just and ethical society.

The Whistleblowers Awards serve not only to recognise the vital contributions of whistle-blowers, but also to educate the public about the essential role whistle-blowing plays in defending democracy, and maintaining transparency and accountability in SA.

“Whistle-blowers are the courageous defenders of truth and integrity, risking their careers and personal safety to expose wrongdoing. These awards are our way of honouring their extraordinary bravery and unwavering commitment to justice,” says Tebogo Khaas, Pisa chair.

“SA has seen unprecedented levels of corruption in recent years, from grand-scale state capture to the petty corruption that millions of South Africans experience in the health, education and police services. Without the heroic actions of whistle-blowers, much of this wrongdoing would remain hidden. We are inspired by their selfless contributions and look forward to celebrating their bravery through these awards.”

You can nominate an individual or an organisation in these categories:

Individual Whistleblower Excellence Award The Whistleblower Champion Award Investigative Journalism Excellence (Individual) Investigative Journalism Excellence (Media House) The Sherpa Award for Whistleblower Support The Whistleblower Edification Award Fallen Heroes of Integrity Award

The 2024 Whistleblowers Awards are presented in partnership with the Whistleblower Support Platform for Reform, a multi-stakeholder partnership comprising Corruption Watch, The Whistleblower House, the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa, the Southern African Institute for Responsive and Accountable Governance, and the Transparency, Integrity and Accountability Programme of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH.

These awards also provide a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing and collaboration among stakeholders committed to whistle-blowing advocacy.

For more information about the 2024 Whistleblowers Awards, and to find out how to submit your nominations, visit the Pisa website.

Nominations close on September 1.

This article was sponsored by Pisa.