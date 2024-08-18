Dear readers,
As the implications of the outcomes of the May elections continue to unfold, many are asking themselves the real reasons Floyd Shivambu chose to dump Julius Malema's EFF and join Jacob Zuma's MK party. We go behind the scenes with EFF, MKP and ANC sources to learn what happened.
Also in this edition, read about the basic education minister's decision to halt a R10bn school feeding scheme tender.
In the opinions section, human settlements minister and ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi writes in defence of her party’s decision to form a government of national unity and argues that those who say the DA calls the shots have no evidence to back the claims.
This weekend also marks the return of the English Premier League. Read all about Saturday's match reports as well as the previews of Sunday's games.
There is lots more in the edition. We hope you enjoy it.
Happy reading!
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Floyd Shivambu gives Malema ‘mega-lift’ with shocking exit from EFF
How Shivambu the hunter became the hunted
‘Floyd felt disrespected by Julius’: Behind the Malema-Shivambu divorce drama
DA wants ANC to help it keep Tshwane
Celebration of ‘a giant’ as Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule laid to rest
Prasa digs deep to axe CEO for the third time
Voices must be raised if Joburg is to thrive again
Basic education minister halts R10bn school food tender
Time for GNU to implement serious economic reform
Malema needs to be a big boy and rethink his strategies
Shivambu shake-up puts EFF at a crossroads
No golden egg in Birds’ empty nest
SA set to challenge EU citrus rules
Monetary policy ‘can’t fix economy’, says Kganyago
