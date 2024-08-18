Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

18 August 2024 - 00:00 By S' Thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

As the implications of the outcomes of the May elections continue to unfold, many are asking themselves the real reasons Floyd Shivambu chose to dump Julius Malema's EFF and join Jacob Zuma's MK party. We go behind the scenes with EFF, MKP and ANC sources to learn what happened.

Also in this edition, read about the basic education minister's decision to halt a R10bn school feeding scheme tender.

In the opinions section, human settlements minister and ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi writes in defence of her party’s decision to form a government of national unity and argues that those who say the DA calls the shots have no evidence to back the claims.

This weekend also marks the return of the English Premier League. Read all about Saturday's match reports as well as the previews of Sunday's games.

There is lots more in the edition. We hope you enjoy it.

Happy reading!

MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Floyd Shivambu gives Malema ‘mega-lift’ with shocking exit from EFF

Floyd Shivambu gave EFF president and close friend Julius Malema a shocking "mega-lift" as he announced his exit from the red berets for the MK Party
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

How Shivambu the hunter became the hunted

When Floyd Shivambu set out to woo Magasela Mzobe into the ranks of the EFF, no one would have imagined that the recruiter would end up being the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘Floyd felt disrespected by Julius’: Behind the Malema-Shivambu divorce drama

EFF insiders say Malema was secretly trying to get a deputy president post for himself in the GNU — hanging Shivambu out to dry in the process.
News
1 day ago

DA wants ANC to help it keep Tshwane

The DA is said to have approached the ANC to discuss a deal to help it keep control of Tshwane, the seat of national government.
News
1 day ago

Celebration of ‘a giant’ as Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule laid to rest

Musicians and other artists gathered at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday to say goodbye to legendary radio and TV presenter ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Prasa digs deep to axe CEO for the third time

Prasa had no option but to pay out group CEO Zolani Matthews and incur unnecessary expenditure of millions of rand of taxpayers' money, the rail ...
News
1 day ago

Voices must be raised if Joburg is to thrive again

The game of political musical chairs, which long-suffering residents and ratepayers of Johannesburg have endured in recent years, resumed this week. ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Basic education minister halts R10bn school food tender

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has put the brakes on her department’s plans to issue an almost R10bn tender for a single supplier to provide ...
News
1 day ago

Time for GNU to implement serious economic reform

Our new leaders are quick to applaud themselves but where is the action, asks Pieter Scribante.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Malema needs to be a big boy and rethink his strategies

We must accept nothing as true that is not self-evident, and then divide problems into their simplest components, solving them from the simplest to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Shivambu shake-up puts EFF at a crossroads

The resignation of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has raised questions about the future of the party and its role in South African politics.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

No golden egg in Birds’ empty nest

Liquidation of the once-proud club yields a paltry R150k — a fraction of its debts
Sport
1 day ago

SA set to challenge EU citrus rules

South Africa is preparing for a major fight for access to the European Union (EU) market for its citrus fruit exports.
Business Times
1 day ago

Monetary policy ‘can’t fix economy’, says Kganyago

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said while monetary policy seeks to preserve South Africans’ buying power by ensuring price ...
Business Times
1 day ago
