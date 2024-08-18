War vets up in arms over plan to move ‘Weeping Cross’ war relic
The mythical World War 1 memorial has been in the Pietermaritzburg Moth garden of remembrance since 1956, but moves are now afoot to relocate it to Winterton
18 August 2024 - 00:00
Pietermaritzburg’s historic Weeping Cross memorial might shed tears one last time at its current location in KwaZulu-Natal’s capital city if a controversial proposal to relocate the relic is approved...
