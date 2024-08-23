Women on the Move Dialogue looks at the future of cleaner energy solutions

Empowering the next generation of women in the energy sector is essential for fostering innovation, sustainability and equity in a traditionally male-dominated field.

As the industry shifts towards cleaner energy solutions, diverse perspectives, particularly those from women, become increasingly important.

This empowerment requires a collaborative effort involving education, mentorship, policy support and innovation. By creating an environment where women can thrive and lead, the energy sector can become more inclusive, dynamic and resilient, ultimately driving progress and sustainability.

Join the Sunday Times in partnership with the Central Energy Fund (CEF) Group for a Women on the Move Dialogue, where industry leaders and experts will share their insights on the matter.

Hosted by MC Nozipho Tshabalala, this hybrid event will feature the following speakers:

Ayanda Noah , founder and MD of AN Duke Solutions;

, founder and MD of AN Duke Solutions; Nompumelelo Siswana , founder and MD at Naba Consulting;

, founder and MD at Naba Consulting; Unati Figlan , Hlonela Engineering Solutions founder and MD;

, Hlonela Engineering Solutions founder and MD; Makgola Makololo , MD and sales executive of Alstom Rolling Stock SA; and

, MD and sales executive of Alstom Rolling Stock SA; and Dudu Hlatshwayo, founder and CEO at Change EQ.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Tuesday, August 27 2024

Venue: Online or in-person in Johannesburg

Time: In-person from 8.30am to to 11am, or online from 9.30am to 11am

Click here to register to attend this event online or in-person.