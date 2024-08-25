IN PICS | Another Usindiso building waiting to happen in Doornfontein
Sunday Times finds yet another building with shacks inside which places people's lives in danger
25 August 2024 - 00:00
Entering this gloomy, dilapidated four-storey building in Doornfontein sends chills down my spine. The living conditions here are eerily similar to those of the Usindiso building about 2km away, where 76 people died in a blaze a year ago this week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.