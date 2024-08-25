Dear readers,
Our big story this week is a package focusing on SA’s extortion crisis, which is besieging individuals, big and small businesses and posing a threat to an economy already battling to see growth. This is the first installment in a series on the scourge, which will look at the various ways in which South Africans are affected as well as what can be done to deal with it.
On the anniversary of the Usindiso building fire, which claimed the lives of 76 people, we reflect on what has changed and find that a repeat of the tragedy is possible, given the unsafe buildings that remain in the Joburg CBD. We also report on a family’s continuing struggle to find their missing baby, who perished in the fire with her mother.
Also in this edition, Mike Siluma speaks to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter in a wide-ranging interview about the challenges in fixing the SA Revenue Service as it recovers from state capture and why he has controversially refused to release the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma.
Kieswetter, who is also involved in rebuilding Eskom, shares his views on how this can be done.
Meanwhile, columnist Barney Mthombothi, not one to mince his words, argues that SA politics would be better off without both the EFF and Jacob Zuma’s MK party.
Elsewhere businessman and Discovery Bank chair Reuel Khoza and playwright Siphiwo Mahala pay tribute to revered academic and anti-apartheid struggle activist Prof Muxe Nkondo, who died last week.
In sport, Liam del Carme previews the Springboks’ Rugby Championship Tests against the All Blacks ahead of the much-anticipated clash at Ellis Park next Saturday.
He predicts the Tests will put New Zealand coach Scott Robertson’s helmsmanship under particular scrutiny.
Happy reading!
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Once vulnerable, Ramaphosa is now sailing to a historic achievement
Lawyers milk billions from state with fraudulent medical malpractice claims
School feeding plan’s success hinges on lessons learnt
Kolisi’s return to Sharks weighed down by numbers
Luthuli House clips ANC KZN’s wings
Extortion rackets are threatening our democratic project
Joburg firm loses R20m refund in Sars hack
Eastern Cape businesses forced to pay monthly ‘protection fees’ to violent gangs
Small business owners forced to pay ‘protection fees’ to ply their trade — and save their lives
Construction mafia’s actions labelled as ‘treason’
Umhlanga’s Oceans Hotel ‘improves communications’ with minority shareholders
Stellenbosch residents fume over proposed multistorey parking garage in town centre
R1m RAF payout was beginning of extortion and kidnapping nightmare
Emergency services in danger, both at home and away
Extortion mafias spreading to new sectors
Shot business owner lives in fear of his life after extortionists kill friend
