Read the Sunday Times e-edition

25 August 2024 - 00:00 By S' Thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers,

Our big story this week is a package focusing on SA’s extortion crisis, which is besieging individuals, big and small businesses and posing a threat to an economy already battling to see growth. This is the first installment in a series on the scourge, which will look at the various ways in which South Africans are affected as well as what can be done to deal with it.

On the anniversary of the Usindiso building fire, which claimed the lives of 76 people, we reflect on what has changed and find that a repeat of the tragedy is possible, given the unsafe buildings that remain in the Joburg CBD. We also report on a family’s continuing struggle to find their missing baby, who perished in the fire with her mother.

Also in this edition, Mike Siluma speaks to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter in a wide-ranging interview about the challenges in fixing the SA Revenue Service as it recovers from state capture and why he has controversially refused to release the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma.

Kieswetter, who is also involved in rebuilding Eskom, shares his views on how this can be done.

Meanwhile, columnist Barney Mthombothi, not one to mince his words, argues that SA politics would be better off without both the EFF and Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

Elsewhere businessman and Discovery Bank chair Reuel Khoza and playwright Siphiwo Mahala pay tribute to revered academic and anti-apartheid struggle activist Prof Muxe Nkondo, who died last week.

In sport, Liam del Carme previews the Springboks’ Rugby Championship Tests against the All Blacks ahead of the much-anticipated clash at Ellis Park next Saturday.

He predicts the Tests will put New Zealand coach Scott Robertson’s helmsmanship under particular scrutiny.

Happy reading!

Despite the ANC’s electoral calamity in May, the president is on course to be the first to complete a full two terms, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
