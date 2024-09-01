Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

Dear Readers,

What a comeback, what a game! The Springboks continue to prove that their back-to-back World Cup tournament victories were not a fluke and that they are going to dominate the sports for many years to come.

Read Liam Del Carme's comprehensive report on the match as well as Mark Keohane's opinion on the team.

But while the Springboks are continuing to keep our spirits high, the same cannot be said of a our corporate citizens. Cellphone giant MTN seems to be going through a leadership turmoil as some of its top executives question the leadership style of the group CEO. Read about the details here.

On the political front, our reporters explain why President Cyril Ramaphosa had to assign various parastatals to their line departments barely a month after he said they will fall under the minister in the presidency until their reporting lines are confirmed. His decision has apparently earned him new opponents within the ANC.

However if you had to read two pieces from this edition, I recommend Franny Rabkin's exit interview with outgoing chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The other piece is an essay by former president Thabo Mbeki on the recent English riots and the lessons South Africa can learn from the terrible experience.

We also have Julius Malema writing about how his EFF was nearly stolen from him.

Happy reading

