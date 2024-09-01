Dear Readers,
What a comeback, what a game! The Springboks continue to prove that their back-to-back World Cup tournament victories were not a fluke and that they are going to dominate the sports for many years to come.
Read Liam Del Carme's comprehensive report on the match as well as Mark Keohane's opinion on the team.
But while the Springboks are continuing to keep our spirits high, the same cannot be said of a our corporate citizens. Cellphone giant MTN seems to be going through a leadership turmoil as some of its top executives question the leadership style of the group CEO. Read about the details here.
On the political front, our reporters explain why President Cyril Ramaphosa had to assign various parastatals to their line departments barely a month after he said they will fall under the minister in the presidency until their reporting lines are confirmed. His decision has apparently earned him new opponents within the ANC.
However if you had to read two pieces from this edition, I recommend Franny Rabkin's exit interview with outgoing chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
The other piece is an essay by former president Thabo Mbeki on the recent English riots and the lessons South Africa can learn from the terrible experience.
We also have Julius Malema writing about how his EFF was nearly stolen from him.
Happy reading
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Image: Sunday Times
Dear Readers,
What a comeback, what a game! The Springboks continue to prove that their back-to-back World Cup tournament victories were not a fluke and that they are going to dominate the sports for many years to come.
Read Liam Del Carme's comprehensive report on the match as well as Mark Keohane's opinion on the team.
But while the Springboks are continuing to keep our spirits high, the same cannot be said of a our corporate citizens. Cellphone giant MTN seems to be going through a leadership turmoil as some of its top executives question the leadership style of the group CEO. Read about the details here.
On the political front, our reporters explain why President Cyril Ramaphosa had to assign various parastatals to their line departments barely a month after he said they will fall under the minister in the presidency until their reporting lines are confirmed. His decision has apparently earned him new opponents within the ANC.
However if you had to read two pieces from this edition, I recommend Franny Rabkin's exit interview with outgoing chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
The other piece is an essay by former president Thabo Mbeki on the recent English riots and the lessons South Africa can learn from the terrible experience.
We also have Julius Malema writing about how his EFF was nearly stolen from him.
Happy reading
READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
What a game, as SA sjamBok All Blacks
Six MK party members die in accident
Brilliant, die-hard Boks
Steenhuisen effects ‘cadre deployment’ with Roman Cabanac appointment
Pirates gunning for MTN8 cup hat-trick
Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen
Popyrin shocks Djokovic in US Open upset
Franschhoek high performance project suffers another setback
Estranged wife of Gauteng metro official wants R224,000 a month in maintenance
‘These outbursts are shocking’: SACP, ANC leaders clash over GNU
Revolt at MTN over CEO’s ‘favourite’
Where's the shebeen?
Ramaphosa forges ahead with SOE plans despite ANC resolution
Parliament summons justice minister Simelane over VBS claims
Moms and daughters chat, eat, drink, dance... in pyjamas
Biker and family man’s death caused by pothole on Ekurhuleni road, high court rules
Thembi Simelane’s bistro was ‘very quiet’
‘We are surely dying slowly’: air pollution victims pin hopes on SCA
Grave danger: extortionists targeting mourners for money
What did the elephant say to the lion? AI is helping humans listen in
Illegal miners extorting money from Mogale City dumpsite waste recyclers
Keeping it colourful with language and identity
IN PICS | Soapie stars given the right royal treatment
Reigning Miss World among Miss World SA judges
Why South Africa’s wave of extortion keeps on growing
Casac misconduct complaint against Mpofu languishes at the LPC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos