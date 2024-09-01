News

Zion church holds first conference since pandemic

Limited numbers allowed to attend gathering at the holy mountain in Moria

01 September 2024 - 00:00

Thousands of members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) descended on Mount Moria outside Polokwane this weekend for the first mass gathering since before Covid...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Revolt at MTN over CEO’s ‘favourite’ News
  2. Estranged wife of Gauteng metro official wants R224,000 a month in maintenance News
  3. Ramaphosa forges ahead with SOE plans despite ANC resolution Politics
  4. ‘These outbursts are shocking’: SACP, ANC leaders clash over GNU Politics
  5. Casac misconduct complaint against Mpofu languishes at the LPC News

Latest Videos

The Tattooist of Auschwitz | Official Trailer | Sky
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Season 2 – Official Trailer | Prime ...