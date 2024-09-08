Damning forensic report details 'secret meetings' to discuss R3bn Amatola water tenders
Minister instructs board to reinstate fired Amatola Water CEO Siyabulela Koyo
08 September 2024 - 00:00
The head of a controversial water board, a deputy minister and a politically connected tenderpreneur allegedly met at a secret Cape Town location to discuss lucrative contracts that could be lined up for the benefit of their associates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.