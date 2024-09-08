News

Dangerous TikTok trend leaves Durban pupils with head injuries

'Jumpkick challenge' is the latest dangerous dare on the platform

08 September 2024 - 00:00
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

The name has changed but the result is the same — seriously injured teenagers...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA’s female pilots flying high but transformation has stalled News
  2. Extortion gives rise to 'forum fixer' job as gangs prey on business News
  3. War vets up in arms over plan to move ‘Weeping Cross’ war relic News
  4. How KZN and WC compare to Gauteng in cancer treatment News
  5. Abuse claims against CEO rock posh KZN school News

Most read

  1. Vodafone locked out of ‘Please Call Me’ ConCourt hearing News
  2. How Floyd Shivambu put Bongani Baloyi’s mind at rest Politics
  3. Red tape ties boy, 10, to KZN after ‘mom’ moves to UK News
  4. Zille distances DA from Cabanac hiring Politics
  5. Sprint prodigy Walaza's alma mater battles for funding News

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024