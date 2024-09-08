James Matthews, leading light of South African poetry and journalism, dies at 95
James Matthews has died in his sleep after a literary career Ramaphosa praised as having inspired South Africans during their darkest days
08 September 2024 - 00:00
Renowned writer, poet and activist James Matthews, who President Cyril Ramaphosa said had inspired South Africans with the “rage and eloquence” of his work, has died at 95. ..
