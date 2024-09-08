News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.

08 September 2024 - 06:30
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

James Matthews, leading light of South African poetry and journalism, dies at 95

James Matthews has died in his sleep after a literary career Ramaphosa praised as having inspired South Africans during their darkest days
News
1 day ago

Simelane 'loan' debacle piles pressure on Ramaphosa

Justice minister's explanation 'not convincing', say NGOs
News
1 day ago

Damning forensic report details 'secret meetings' to discuss R3bn Amatola water tenders

Minister instructs board to reinstate fired Amatola Water CEO Siyabulela Koyo
News
1 day ago

Zille distances DA from Cabanac hiring

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has sought to distance her party from the controversial decision of party leader John Steenhuisen to appoint Roman ...
News
1 day ago

How Floyd Shivambu put Bongani Baloyi’s mind at rest

Former Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi say it was former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu who convinced him to ditch his own party Xiluva and join ...
News
1 day ago

Zuko Godlimpi says his generation can revive dying ANC

Acting national spokesperson says the party needs to change now as 'we don't have the luxury of time'.
News
1 day ago

Vodafone locked out of ‘Please Call Me’ ConCourt hearing

Apex court rejects London-based mobile company’s bid to be made a friend of the court in Vodacom’s lengthy legal battle with inventor
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Nothing abstract about this art fest

The Joburg art fair opening drew hordes of guests
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Red tape ties boy, 10, to KZN after ‘mom’ moves to UK

South African court order recognising parental connection between boy and his guardian cuts no ice with UK government
News
1 day ago

Spud splurge helps market break records

With 8,000 farmers and 14,000 buyers a day, Joburg's produce market tops R1bn sales for a third month
News
1 day ago

‘Catastrophe’ looms over school funding crisis

Chair of education portfolio committee Joy Maimela warns of severe harm to provinces that are already struggling.
News
1 day ago

Dangerous TikTok trend leaves Durban pupils with head injuries

The name has changed but the result is the same – seriously injured teenagers.The dangerous JumpKick Challenge is the latest dare on social media ...
News
1 day ago

Mpumelelo Mhlongo triumphs with a 200m bronze

Mpumelelo Mhlongo ran a 200m world record in his T44 category at the Stade de France last night, but it was good enough only for fourth place in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ride on Ronwen, you braveheart you

Today it feels great to be an African football follower, writes Bareng-Batho Kortjaas
Sport
1 day ago

Hugo Broos must make changes in Bafana Bafana starting XI against South Sudan

That three years since his arrival Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos still makes unnecessary mistakes in his starting line-ups — like he did in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cheetahs in R25m Sars soup

The Cheetahs face an uncertain future after having to enter negotiations with the South African Revenue Service for the repayment of outstanding fees.
Sport
1 day ago

Quiet Ayabonga Khaka gets Proteas aiming for more

Ayabonga Khaka, is quiet — almost to a fault. Her personality matches that of her hometown Xesi (previously Middledrift).
Sport
1 day ago

Damian de Allende wants to play until sunset

Selection musical chairs don't sit comfortably with Damian de Allende.
Sport
1 day ago

Okon basks in SA pride as he guns for Wayde's record

Udeme Okon is reserved and quiet-spoken in public, but he’s not shy to share one of his major athletic ambitions — breaking Wayde van Niekerk’s 400m ...
Sport
1 day ago

Manqoba Mngqithi's ready for his real baptism of fire

The latest musical chairs that Mamelodi Sundowns have affected by replacing Rhulani Mokwena with Manqoba Mngqithi presents the latter with the first ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rassie’s squad depth points to future victories

Rassie Erasmus has evolved and advanced his 2023 Rugby World Cup winners in the Rugby Championship, both in playing style and in squad depth, writes ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sprint prodigy Walaza's alma mater battles for funding

If Vorentoe High School doesn’t find a new sponsor by the end of October, the programme — which has been operating since 2000 — will fold
News
1 day ago

Caught feelings for Mapimpi? Here's how to break-up with your celeb crush

We've got seven coping tips for the imaginary girlfriends of the Springbok wing who need to get over him
Lifestyle
11 hours ago

IN PICS | Five SA designers bring the best of Mzansi to New York Fashion Week

At a welcome reception held on Friday at the South African consulate-general in New York, the designers spoke about the #GiveHerACrown campaign, ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Tyla’s star shines on, as album passes 1.3-billion streams

Streams of Tyla’s self-titled debut album this week surpassed 1.3-billion — with the 22-year-old Joburg-born megastar making history as the African ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Ramaphosa must be firm on China trade

The president must be as clear about our national interests: the imperative is to create and then keep jobs here
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Xi's great foreign policy coup: fawning African leaders

While Ramaphosa’s jovial attitude may well spell good news for SA in terms of Chinese investment, one can't help but wonder at this new age of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

When justice is a joke and parliament is full of clowns it's not funny, it's nauseating

The demise of apartheid did not merely signify the end of oppression but the birth of a new ethos where the needs of the masses would be uppermost, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Q&A with Songezo Zibi on deputy minister's failure to attend Scopa meeting

Deputy higher education and training minister Buti Manamela this week reneged on an undertaking to appear before the standing committee on public ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Vodafone locked out of ‘Please Call Me’ ConCourt hearing News
  2. How Floyd Shivambu put Bongani Baloyi’s mind at rest Politics
  3. Red tape ties boy, 10, to KZN after ‘mom’ moves to UK News
  4. Zille distances DA from Cabanac hiring Politics
  5. Sprint prodigy Walaza's alma mater battles for funding News

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024