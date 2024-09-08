Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
James Matthews, leading light of South African poetry and journalism, dies at 95
Simelane 'loan' debacle piles pressure on Ramaphosa
Damning forensic report details 'secret meetings' to discuss R3bn Amatola water tenders
Zille distances DA from Cabanac hiring
How Floyd Shivambu put Bongani Baloyi’s mind at rest
Zuko Godlimpi says his generation can revive dying ANC
Vodafone locked out of ‘Please Call Me’ ConCourt hearing
IN PICS | Nothing abstract about this art fest
Red tape ties boy, 10, to KZN after ‘mom’ moves to UK
Spud splurge helps market break records
‘Catastrophe’ looms over school funding crisis
Dangerous TikTok trend leaves Durban pupils with head injuries
Mpumelelo Mhlongo triumphs with a 200m bronze
Ride on Ronwen, you braveheart you
Hugo Broos must make changes in Bafana Bafana starting XI against South Sudan
Cheetahs in R25m Sars soup
Quiet Ayabonga Khaka gets Proteas aiming for more
Damian de Allende wants to play until sunset
Okon basks in SA pride as he guns for Wayde's record
Manqoba Mngqithi's ready for his real baptism of fire
Rassie’s squad depth points to future victories
Sprint prodigy Walaza's alma mater battles for funding
Caught feelings for Mapimpi? Here's how to break-up with your celeb crush
IN PICS | Five SA designers bring the best of Mzansi to New York Fashion Week
Tyla’s star shines on, as album passes 1.3-billion streams
Ramaphosa must be firm on China trade
Xi's great foreign policy coup: fawning African leaders
When justice is a joke and parliament is full of clowns it's not funny, it's nauseating
Q&A with Songezo Zibi on deputy minister's failure to attend Scopa meeting
