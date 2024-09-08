Red tape ties boy, 10, to KZN after ‘mom’ moves to UK
South African court order recognising parental connection between boy and his guardian cuts no ice with UK government
08 September 2024 - 00:00
His de facto mother, his toys, most of his clothes and even his three dogs have left South Africa. But 10-year-old Siya is stuck in KwaZulu-Natal after his application for entry to the UK was refused...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.