Red tape ties boy, 10, to KZN after ‘mom’ moves to UK

South African court order recognising parental connection between boy and his guardian cuts no ice with UK government

08 September 2024 - 00:00
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

His de facto mother, his toys, most of his clothes and even his three dogs have left South Africa. But 10-year-old Siya is stuck in KwaZulu-Natal after his application for entry to the UK was refused...

