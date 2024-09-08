News

Sprint prodigy Walaza's alma mater battles for funding

If Vorentoe High School doesn’t find a new sponsor by the end of October, the programme — which has been operating since 2000 — will fold

08 September 2024 - 00:00
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

A government school that transformed itself into a centre of excellence for budding young runners — among them the “fastest teenager in the world” Bayanda Walaza — may have to close down its athletics programme after sponsors pulled out..

