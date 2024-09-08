News

Spud splurge helps market break records

With 8,000 farmers and 14,000 buyers a day, Joburg's produce market tops R1bn sales for a third month

08 September 2024 - 00:00

Potatoes, summer fruits and citrus get the credit for the soaring revenues recorded at the Joburg Market over the past 12 months. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Zion church holds first conference since pandemic News
  2. Funding and opportunities still scarce for women in construction News
  3. 'You can restart the process to rename Rhodes if you like': Vice-chancellor ... South Africa
  4. Usindiso fire: Dad’s trauma after body goes ‘missing’ from morgue News
  5. Usindiso building now a stinking toilet and drug den News

Most read

  1. Vodafone locked out of ‘Please Call Me’ ConCourt hearing News
  2. How Floyd Shivambu put Bongani Baloyi’s mind at rest Politics
  3. Red tape ties boy, 10, to KZN after ‘mom’ moves to UK News
  4. Zille distances DA from Cabanac hiring Politics
  5. Sprint prodigy Walaza's alma mater battles for funding News

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024