Debt row reveals eThekwini spy ring
Security company says it is owed at least R63m for surveillance services requested by city boss
15 September 2024 - 00:00
A multimillion-rand payment dispute has lifted the lid on allegations that former eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza secretly spied on top municipal officials at the time he and others were being investigated in connection with the solid waste tender fraud. ..
