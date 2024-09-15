Terminal disarray plagues Gauteng health
No toilet paper but R6.4bn of budget unspent
15 September 2024 - 00:00
The Gauteng health department has racked up R25bn in irregular expenditure over the past three years, while underspending on its budget by more than R6.4bn in the same period...
