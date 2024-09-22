News

‘I know they are plotting to kill me once I return to Botswana’: Ian Khama

Former president Ian Khama returns to Botswana from exile in South Africa to fight next month’s elections

22 September 2024 - 00:00
Thanduxolo Jika Senior investigative reporter

Despite fearing for his life in his home country, Botswana’s former president Ian Khama has returned home from exile to help his Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) party campaign ahead of elections at the end of next month. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Botswana fugitive ‘a pawn in anti-Khama power play’ News
  2. PETER HAIN | Botswana’s human rights record being tarnished by its government Opinion
  3. ‘I am not a fugitive,’ says former Botswana president Ian Khama Politics

Most read

  1. ‘We overlook most things’: How Samwu sunk own members into debt News
  2. Reimagining water and sanitation services provision News
  3. It’s taxpayer money finish and klaar, says De Lille News
  4. Mashaba challenges ANC, DA, EFF and IFP leaders to public lifestyle audits Politics
  5. ‘I know they are plotting to kill me once I return to Botswana’: Ian Khama News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Kate Winslet in 'Lee', a true story of a woman’s tenacity
Ordinary Council meeting, 26 September 2024