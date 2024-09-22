News

WATCH | Mom spars with Reddam over KO for boxer son

The gloves are off for mother of teen kicked out of upmarket school a 15-year-old boy expelled from Reddam House for taking part in a clandestinen illegal boxing match in the school’s toilets

22 September 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The mother of a teen who has been expelled from a top Johannesburg private school for taking part in an illicit boxing match in the boys’ toilets during break says he was unfairly treated and is demanding he be readmitted to the school...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Cancel culture and social media bullying rife in rural schools, master's ... News
  2. Some love the new education law, some hate it — expert explains why South Africa
  3. EDITORIAL | SA needs to place higher value on education, health and safety Opinion & Analysis
  4. Experts call for more schools in high-demand areas as GDE struggles with ... News
  5. ‘Parents must answer for racism in the classroom’ News

Most read

  1. ‘We overlook most things’: How Samwu sunk own members into debt News
  2. Reimagining water and sanitation services provision News
  3. It’s taxpayer money finish and klaar, says De Lille News
  4. Mashaba challenges ANC, DA, EFF and IFP leaders to public lifestyle audits Politics
  5. ‘I know they are plotting to kill me once I return to Botswana’: Ian Khama News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Kate Winslet in 'Lee', a true story of a woman’s tenacity
Ordinary Council meeting, 26 September 2024