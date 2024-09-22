WATCH | Mom spars with Reddam over KO for boxer son

The gloves are off for mother of teen kicked out of upmarket school a 15-year-old boy expelled from Reddam House for taking part in a clandestinen illegal boxing match in the school’s toilets

The mother of a teen who has been expelled from a top Johannesburg private school for taking part in an illicit boxing match in the boys’ toilets during break says he was unfairly treated and is demanding he be readmitted to the school...