No roof too big for Cape Town’s ‘Rumble in the Urban Jungle’
Mayor says R30m roof could be worthwhile investment
22 September 2024 - 00:00
In 2021 there was a call to demolish Cape Town stadium — such was the enormous loss-making account of the R4.5bn World Cup project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.