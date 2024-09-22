Dear readers,
It has been freezing for a spring weekend. We hope that you are keeping warm and safe. Our thoughts are with travellers who have had to spend much of the past two days stuck on the N3 highway between Johannesburg and Durban as well as on other routes due to the heavy snow.
We report on the experiences of families and individuals caught up in the snow and on efforts to reopen the roads. The newspaper also contains a story of City of Johannesburg employees who say they are struggling to make ends meet mainly due to the activities of a money-lending business that has the backing of the workers' union.
You can also read about why two Olympic hopefuls are now suing sports authorities after they were prevented from going to France.
Also on the sporting front, read about the meeting soccer legend Benni McCarthy held with Mamelodi Sundowns, fuelling belief that the former Manchester United striking coach is now headed for the Pretoria-based team.
There is much more, as usual. Thank you for your continued support.
Happy reading!
The Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Political chopping and changing fuels voter cynicism
N3 snow havoc: ‘Everyone is anxious. We don’t know what will happen’
It’s taxpayer money finish and klaar, says De Lille
Restaurant raids expose dark underbelly
‘We overlook most things’: How Samwu sunk own members into debt
SA will remain stunted unless it roots out racism and harnesses the skills of all its people
Another superb URC season in the offing
New rules to screen MPs mooted
IN PICS | Hot events, spicy food during a cold snap
‘It’s crucial in our culture’: The reeds that refuse to bend to criticism
Healthcare costs ‘far outstrip inflation’
Vodacom payout ‘will hurt black investors’
Q&A with Herman Mashaba on ANC no-confidence motion in Tshwane
