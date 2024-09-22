The Sunday Times e-edition

News

22 September 2024 - 00:00 By S' Thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

It has been freezing for a spring weekend. We hope that you are keeping warm and safe. Our thoughts are with travellers who have had to spend much of the past two days stuck on the N3 highway between Johannesburg and Durban as well as on other routes due to the heavy snow.

We report on the experiences of families and individuals caught up in the snow and on efforts to reopen the roads. The newspaper also contains a story of City of Johannesburg employees who say they are struggling to make ends meet mainly due to the activities of a money-lending business that has the backing of the workers' union.

You can also read about why two Olympic hopefuls are now suing sports authorities after they were prevented from going to France.

Also on the sporting front, read about the meeting soccer legend Benni McCarthy held with Mamelodi Sundowns, fuelling belief that the former Manchester United striking coach is now headed for the Pretoria-based team.

There is much more, as usual. Thank you for your continued support.

Happy reading!

MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Political chopping and changing fuels voter cynicism

All those party pledges pre-May 29 about refusing to work with so-and-so have turned out to be so much hot air, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

N3 snow havoc: ‘Everyone is anxious. We don’t know what will happen’

At least one person freezes to death as hundreds of travellers spend a second night trapped in their cars.
News
4 days ago

It’s taxpayer money finish and klaar, says De Lille

Former board chair's bitter parting shot targets De Lille and CEO Guliwe
News
4 days ago

Restaurant raids expose dark underbelly

Exploited Zimbabweans do not speak up, they don't fight and they just accept what they are told by the employer, says inspector-general Aggy Moiloa.
News
4 days ago

‘We overlook most things’: How Samwu sunk own members into debt

In exchange for money, leaders of a trade in the City of Johannesburg promoted a company that offered unsecured loans to their members and ...
News
4 days ago

SA will remain stunted unless it roots out racism and harnesses the skills of all its people

If we so choose, Pravin Gordhan’s life — his accomplishments, the racist bigotry he endured, his flaws and frailties — and certainly his death, could ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Another superb URC season in the offing

The United Rugby Championship is back for its fourth season and Friday evening’s exhibition between Irish giants Leinster and Scotland’s Edinburgh ...
Sport
4 days ago

New rules to screen MPs mooted

This comes against the backdrop of recent moves by the MK Party in terms of which it supplemented its list of MPs to parliament by allegedly ...
News
4 days ago

IN PICS | Hot events, spicy food during a cold snap

Spring may be playing coy, but the social scene is heating up, with not one but three sizzling do’s in the spotlight this week, from lapping up a ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

‘It’s crucial in our culture’: The reeds that refuse to bend to criticism

The reed dance ceremony with its bare breasts and virginity testing raises eyebrows among many non-traditionalists. But its supporters praise it for ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Healthcare costs ‘far outstrip inflation’

Company plans price hike of up to 10% after announcing Discovery Health operating profit of R3.9bn.
Business Times
4 days ago

Vodacom payout ‘will hurt black investors’

Vodacom's special purpose vehicle which holds its B-BBEE shares, has argued that should Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate be paid billions, in ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Q&A with Herman Mashaba on ANC no-confidence motion in Tshwane

ActionSA has decided to support next week’s ANC motion of no confidence in Tshwane’s DA-led governing coalition of which it is a signatory. Chris ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
