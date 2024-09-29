Madibeng ignores water-access order, forcing residents to ‘connect’ to Tshwane pipe
The people of Klipgat C Jakkalsdans have been forced to illegally connect to a City of Tshwane pipe to ensure the vital resource is available in their community
29 September 2024 - 00:00
An impoverished North West community has been struggling with access to water for almost two decades despite two court judgments ordering its municipality to guarantee a regular supply of it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.