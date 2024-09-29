News Analysis
Resounding victory for DA and NGOs in Hlophe JSC case
Though Friday’s interdict is temporary, the court found ‘at least a very strong prima facie case’ the decision to send Hlophe to the committee was unlawful
29 September 2024 - 00:00
When the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) gathers on October 7 to interview candidates for judicial appointment, the MK Party’s leader in parliament, John Hlophe, will not be among its commissioners. A judgment from the Western Cape high court on Friday temporarily interdicted Hlophe “from participating in the processes of the JSC”. ..
