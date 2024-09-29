Dear readers,
The Springboks left South Africans in a jubilant mood on Saturday when they convincingly won the Rugby Championship in Mbombela. After stumbling against Argentina last week, the men in green and gold crushed the visitors 48-7, cementing their position as the world’s top rugby team. We bring you a rundown of how Siya Kolisi’s men achieved the victory.
Then, in our top news story, we report on the dramatic rescue of a financial analyst after her gang of kidnappers made the elementary mistake of including their phone number on their “proof of life” photo. Two men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.
On the political front, we take you behind the scenes of the looming battle in the ANC over who should succeed deposed Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink.
Elsewhere, columnist Barney Mthombothi suggests that, by toppling Brink as mayor of Tshwane, the ANC in Gauteng, out of sync with the views of the national leadership, has proved that it has become the tail that wags the dog. He also urges party president Cyril Ramaphosa to face down party members working to undermine the GNU.
Elsewhere, Hlengani Mathebula and Thobeka Mda ask what makes SA heritage; is it the braai, the traditional outfits or a woven tapestry?
In Lifestyle, we check out the set of the forthcoming sequel to the popular Joker franchise, Joker: Folie a Deux.
Happy reading!
Regards,
The Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
Boks seal Rugby Champs deal
Eben Etzebeth’s consistency is unrivalled
Bulletproof vests for Cape Town officials
Mampara of the week: Roman Cabanac
Amakhosi ajabulile, long may it continue
Sundowns burst Chiefs’ bubble
Rock stars also retire
Ox Nché is brilliant, says Malherbe
KZN sets up satellite base in anticipation of snowfall
Ramaphosa’s captaincy of the GNU isn’t guaranteed to last
Eastern Cape woman saved by captors’ ‘I’m alive’ bungle
Cilliers Brink successfully relieved of Tshwane mayorship by ANC-ActionSA coalition
National dialogue is vital next step for GNU
Unsung freedom fighter Judson Kuzwayo’s remains brought back to SA
Eben eyes world rugby elite club
‘The chair must take charge’: ANC battle looms over Tshwane mayoralty
Smaller parties commit to five years of GNU
GNU has renewed investor confidence, says Ramaphosa
It’s not business as usual, says Steenhuisen
Bogota beckons, to find sweet Bolivia
IN PICS | Cupid, canapés and cocktails in the beloved country
Sit-down with a very talented talent
Don’t let visa hassles wreck your holiday
