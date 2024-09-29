News

The Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.

29 September 2024 - 05:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

The Springboks left South Africans in a jubilant mood on Saturday when they convincingly won the Rugby Championship in Mbombela. After stumbling against Argentina last week, the men in green and gold crushed the visitors 48-7, cementing their position as the world’s top rugby team. We bring you a rundown of how Siya Kolisi’s men achieved the victory.

Then, in our top news story, we report on the dramatic rescue of a financial analyst after her gang of kidnappers made the elementary mistake of including their phone number on their “proof of life” photo. Two men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

On the political front, we take you behind the scenes of the looming battle in the ANC over who should succeed deposed Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink.

Elsewhere, columnist Barney Mthombothi suggests that, by toppling Brink as mayor of Tshwane, the ANC in Gauteng, out of sync with the views of the national leadership, has proved that it has become the tail that wags the dog. He also urges party president Cyril Ramaphosa to face down party members working to undermine the GNU.

Elsewhere, Hlengani Mathebula and Thobeka Mda ask what makes SA heritage; is it the braai, the traditional outfits or a woven tapestry?

In Lifestyle, we check out the set of the forthcoming sequel to the popular Joker franchise, Joker: Folie a Deux.

Happy reading!

Regards,

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Boks seal Rugby Champs deal

In the Lowveld's theatre of screams there was an almighty roar of approval at final whistle as the Springboks' status as Rugby Championship winners ...
Sport
1 day ago

Eben Etzebeth’s consistency is unrivalled

It was Eben Etzebeth’s day in Mbombela on Saturday and the giant record-breaking Springboks lock took just 15 seconds to complete the first action of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bulletproof vests for Cape Town officials

Top Cape Town city officials who uncovered tender fraud worth R1bn believed to involve an alleged underworld boss and a former city housing MMC are ...
News
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Roman Cabanac

For this Roman, all roads lead to the exit, writes Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Amakhosi ajabulile, long may it continue

Chemists across the country have reported a drastic drop in over the counter sales of depression medication, writes Bareng-Batho Kortjaas
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns burst Chiefs’ bubble

Mamelodi Sundows maintained their stranglehold on Kaizer Chiefs, recovering from an early goal to beat Amakhosi in a breathtaking Betway Premiership ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rock stars also retire

All the clever headlines about Tshwane teetering on the brink of collapse will hopefully stop now that Cilliers Brink has finally been ousted as the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Ox Nché is brilliant, says Malherbe

Frans Malherbe bitterly misses the man with whom he has propped down most, but in Ox Nché he insists the Springboks have a star in the making.
Sport
1 day ago

KZN sets up satellite base in anticipation of snowfall

The KwaZulu-Natal department of transport has strengthened road safety measures after predictions of more snowfall in the province.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa’s captaincy of the GNU isn’t guaranteed to last

In a speech this week at the UN General Assembly, President Cyril Ramaphosa stood firm in his conviction that the government of national unity was ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Eastern Cape woman saved by captors’ ‘I’m alive’ bungle

The men who kidnapped Alize van der Merwe in the Eastern Cape sent a “proof of life” photo to law enforcement, but their plan backfired when they ...
News
1 day ago

Cilliers Brink successfully relieved of Tshwane mayorship by ANC-ActionSA coalition

The ANC and ActionSA-led coalition was successful in removing Cilliers Brink as Tshwane mayor this past week.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

National dialogue is vital next step for GNU

President Cyril Ramaphosa took South Africa’s nascent GNU to the world stage this week, telling the UN General Assembly: “South Africa is in a new ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Unsung freedom fighter Judson Kuzwayo’s remains brought back to SA

Father of woman reviled after accusing Zuma of rape to be buried in KZN.
News
1 day ago

Eben eyes world rugby elite club

Having now played in a record 128 Tests for the Springboks, Eben Etzebeth will be excused for setting his sights on membership to one of rugby most ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘The chair must take charge’: ANC battle looms over Tshwane mayoralty

A battle is looming in the ANC over who becomes the next mayor of Tshwane after the ousting of the DA’s Cilliers Brink this week.
News
1 day ago

Smaller parties commit to five years of GNU

South Africans 'want it, need it, to hold and to work'.
News
1 day ago

GNU has renewed investor confidence, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the formation of the government of national unity has renewed local and international investor confidence in the ...
News
1 day ago

It’s not business as usual, says Steenhuisen

The booting out of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink this week places DA co-operation with the ANC in other municipalities such as eThekwini, Ekurhuleni ...
News
1 day ago

Bogota beckons, to find sweet Bolivia

If you’ve ever been a parent of teenagers and young adults you’ve also probably sat around with friends or colleagues engaged in a group “woe unto ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

IN PICS | Cupid, canapés and cocktails in the beloved country

Has one of South Africa’s sweethearts found love again — this time in the arms of a prominent former banker?
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Sit-down with a very talented talent

Few places offer more seductive pleasures than dark, sepulchral bars. These days these underground loci of urbane delights are not particularly ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Don’t let visa hassles wreck your holiday

With less than three months until the festive season, the clock is ticking for South Africans planning to travel overseas.
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape woman saved by captors’ ‘I’m alive’ bungle News
  2. Mol Pro fraud case: brothers sue Sars for R900m News
  3. The Sunday Times e-edition News
  4. Bulletproof vests for Cape Town officials News
  5. ‘We overlook most things’: How Samwu sunk own members into debt News

Latest Videos

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO
THE OUTFIT - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters March 18