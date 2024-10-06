Dear readers,
Education is key to the success and prosperity of individuals as well as society. Therefore, it is always deeply concerning when we come across another story of a dysfunctional school, with the risk of depriving more young people of the opportunity to learn.
This is just the situation our reporter found when he visited a Pretoria high school held hostage by a gang of unruly youth who terrorise teachers and fellow pupils. We expose such instances of disruption in the hope that authorities will urgently take action to restore order and allow learning and teaching to proceed unhindered.
Amid the gloom wrought by the Lusikisiki massacre that shocked the country, we tell the story of the miracle baby who became one of the few survivors after her mother was killed along with 18 other people.
And with all eyes on the political events in the Tshwane metro, where an alliance of parties recently removed mayor Cilliers Brink, our politics team is reporting on the behind-the-scenes manoeuvrings and horse trading taking place ahead of the election of a new mayor on Wednesday.
On a lighter note, you can read the inspiring story of Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo, who against all odds accomplished much in sport, crowning his achievements by winning gold at the Paris Games.
In weekend sport, we give readers the lowdown on Orlando Pirates’ big victory over Stellenbosch United on Saturday, whom they trounced 3-1 to claim the MTN8 trophy.
Happy reading!
Regards,
The Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
