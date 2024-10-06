The Sunday Times e-edition

News

Dear readers,

Education is key to the success and prosperity of individuals as well as society. Therefore, it is always deeply concerning when we come across another story of a dysfunctional school, with the risk of depriving more young people of the opportunity to learn.

This is just the situation our reporter found when he visited a Pretoria high school held hostage by a gang of unruly youth who terrorise teachers and fellow pupils. We expose such instances of disruption in the hope that authorities will urgently take action to restore order and allow learning and teaching to proceed unhindered.

Amid the gloom wrought by the Lusikisiki massacre that shocked the country, we tell the story of the miracle baby who became one of the few survivors after her mother was killed along with 18 other people.

And with all eyes on the political events in the Tshwane metro, where an alliance of parties recently removed mayor Cilliers Brink, our politics team is reporting on the behind-the-scenes manoeuvrings and horse trading taking place ahead of the election of a new mayor on Wednesday.

On a lighter note, you can read the inspiring story of Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo, who against all odds accomplished much in sport, crowning his achievements by winning gold at the Paris Games.

In weekend sport, we give readers the lowdown on Orlando Pirates’ big victory over Stellenbosch United on Saturday, whom they trounced 3-1 to claim the MTN8 trophy.

Happy reading!

Regards,

‘We are dealing with thugs’: Terror for teachers at school of horrors

A gang of rogue pupils has turned a Pretoria high school into a den of crime, donning balaclavas at break time to rob other pupils of cellphones, ...
News
2 days ago

Lusikisiki mass shooting: baptism of fire and blood for miracle baby

One of the few survivors of the Ngobozana massacre was a baby who nearly drowned in his mother’s blood
News
2 days ago

Willies Mchunu mum about his next political home

Former KZN premier Willies Mchunu says the ANC snubbed almost half of the voters in the province by choosing not to work with the MK Party to run the ...
News
2 days ago

ANC in talks with FF Plus to take over Tshwane

The ANC this week reached out to the Freedom Front Plus, seeking its support to help it secure the City of Tshwane mayoral chain ahead of the council ...
News
2 days ago

King Misuzulu again calls for Ingonyama Trust's board to be dissolved

A dispute over the extension of the contract of the CEO of the Ingonyama Trust has led to Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini repeating his call ...
News
2 days ago

Steenhuisen’s picks for crucial ministerial jobs turned down

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has been sent back to the drawing board to find suitably qualified candidates to appoint in his ministerial ...
News
2 days ago

Safety ‘chaperone’ tracks travellers after kidnap

Some guests at Umngazi Hotel, the Transkei resort Cape Town businesswoman Alize van der Merwe was heading to when she was kidnapped, are now using a ...
News
2 days ago

Kidnap gangs demand ongoing ‘ransom’ payoffs

The ordeal of kidnap victims doesn’t end when the first ransom is paid — they sometimes have to continue paying every month to avoid being snatched ...
News
2 days ago

It is crucial we defeat our country’s culture of violence

I have a couple of childhood friends who spent their late teens living in countries such as Tanzania and Uganda. It wasn’t strictly out of choice but ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

The only way to fix our country and rid ourselves of fools is to review the electoral system

After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his multiparty cabinet 100 days ago this week, I asked a friend what he thought about the appointment of ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Mampara of the week: Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Not that we expected any better of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, but just how low can this mampara stoop, asks Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
