‘We are dealing with thugs’: Terror for teachers at school of horrors
06 October 2024 - 00:05
A gang of rogue pupils has turned a Pretoria high school into a den of crime, donning balaclavas at break time to rob other pupils of cellphones, running gambling rings, coming to school drunk, swearing at teachers, disrupting lessons and bringing drugs and weapons into the classroom...
