Further your studies in 2025: apply for a DFFE bursary today

The department of forestry, fisheries & the environment (DFFE) invites full-time students to apply for bursaries, to be awarded in the 2025 academic year, in the various fields of study related to the management, protection and conservation of SA’s environment and natural resources.

Fields of study

The DFFE will provide bursaries in the following fields of study; the maximum amount of each bursary is R50,000.



Environmental programmes (Ref: EP/01/2025)

National diploma (ND)/BTech/Postgraduate diploma (PgD) in project management;

BSc/Honours (Hons) in geographical information systems;

BSc/Hons/PgD/MSc in environmental science/management;

B degree/Hons in wetland science;

ND/BTech/Hons/MSc in forestry;

PgD in pesticide risk management; and

MSc in chemicals management.

Forestry management (Ref: FOR/01/2025)

ND/Advanced diploma (AdvDip)/MSc/PhD) in forestry; and

BSc Hons in natural resource management.

Regulatory compliance sector monitoring (Ref: RCSM/01/2025)

BA Law/LLB (majoring in administrative law, legislative drafting or environmental law);

LLM;

Paralegal diploma/degree;

BSc in environmental science;

BSc in chemistry;

BSc in geography/geoinformatics; and

BA in environmental management (majoring in environmental impact assessment).

Fisheries management (Ref: FISH/01/2025)

Maritime studies;

BSc in ichthyology (specialising in aquaculture);

BSc in marine biology, aquaculture, environmental science, fisheries science or aquatic science;

ND/BTech in oceanography; and

BSc in marine or fisheries biology.

Oceans and coasts (Ref: OC/01/2025)

BSc/MSc/PhD in biodiversity, conservation biology, marine biology or marine ecology;

BTech in electrical, electronic or mechanical engineering;

Hons/Master's in maritime economics;

Hons/Master's in physical, chemical or biological oceanography;

Master's/PhD in marine natural resource economics;

Hons/Master's in ecophysiology, taxonomy or systematics;

BSc/BTech/Hons/MSc in environmental management or nature conservation;

BA/BCom in environmental economics; and

BEng/BSc Eng in coastal engineering, coastal dynamics and adaptation or restoration and rehabilitation.

Biodiversity and conservation (Ref: B&C/01/2025)

ND in nature conservation;

ND in eco-tourism and game range management;

B Degree/Hons/MSc in environmental management, science or economics;

BSc in zoology and botany;

BSc in geology;

ND/AdvDip/B Degree/Hons/MSc in forestry;

LLB in environmental law;

B Degree/Hons/MSc in geography;

B Degree/Hons/MSc in cultural, heritage and natural resource management; and

B Degree/Hons/MSc in archaeology.

Climate and change and air quality management (Ref: CCAQ/01/2025)

ND/BSc in environmental science or environmental management;

B Degree in earth and environmental sciences;

B Degree in natural science;

BSc in chemistry;

BSc in geography or archaeology and environmental science; and

ND/B Degree in sustainable development.

Chemicals and waste management (Ref: CWM/01/2025)

ND/BTech/MTech/DTech in environmental science, environmental management or environmental health;

ND/BTech/MTech/DTech in waste management or recycling economy;

B Degree/Hons/MSc/PhD in environment and development (with research in waste management, resource efficiency or extended producer responsibility);

B Degree/Hons/MSc/PhD in natural sciences;

B Degree/Hons/MA in chemical engineering;

B Degree/Hons/MSc/PhD in environmental science or environmental management (with research in waste management);

LLB/LLM/PhD in environmental law;

B Degree/Hons/MA in development studies;

B Degree/Hons/MA in sustainable development; and

B Degree/Hons/MSc in environmental resource management.

Requirements to apply for a bursary

The minimum requirement to apply for a bursary is grade 12 (matric).

Consideration will be given to previously disadvantaged and people with disabilities who are South African citizens.

Bursaries will be awarded to individuals that are registered as full-time students with an institution of higher learning or who are currently doing grade 12 (matric) and are not employed.

Upon completion of your studies, participation in the public service internship programme is mandatory as part of the bursary contract agreement.

It is important to note that regulations prohibit participation in this programme more than once. Thus students who have previously participated in the programme are ineligible for consideration for a bursary.

How to apply for a bursary

Applicants can download the relevant bursary application form from the DFFE website. The applicable reference number and field of study must be clearly indicated when completing this form.

The completed application form must be submitted together with the following documents:

Motivation as to why the bursary should be awarded to you;

Certified copies of qualifications and recent academic records (if currently in high school, supply your l atest grade 12 results);

Proof of registration if you're already enrolled with the institution of higher learning;

Certified copies of your and both parents or your guardian's identity documents;

Proof of parents or guardian’s income;

Proof if parents are deceased; and

Affidavit if parents are not working.

Applications must be addressed to the director-general of the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment, and marked for the attention of learning and development (bursary section).

Applications should be sent to ONLY ONE of the following addresses:

By post: Private Bag X447, Pretoria, 0001

Private Bag X447, Pretoria, 0001 By hand/courier:

Pretoria: Department of forestry, fisheries & the environment, Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Street (cnr Soutpansberg Road), Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083

Cape Town: Department of forestry, fisheries & the environment, Foretrust Building, 3 Martin Hammerschlag Way, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8000



The closing date for all applications is October 18 2024.

For inquires, contact:

Pretoria: Joshua Moepya 012-399-8682, Busisiwe Stemele 012-399-8685 or Mokhobo Putu 012-399-9018.

Cape Town: Kgomotso Moela 021-402-3329, Neliswa Magwala 021-814-8089 or Tumeka Madolo 021-402-3072.

Note:

Late and incomplete applications will not be considered. No faxed or emailed applications will be accepted.

Correspondence will be limited to successful applicants only. If you have not been contacted by the end of January 2025, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Successful applicants will be expected to sign a bursary contract.

This article was sponsored by the DFFE.