News

Humble maths teacher from Knysna shines on the national stage

Primary school deputy principal snags top accolade for his drive to make sure underprivileged kids get top teaching

13 October 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

What does it take to be the best maths teacher in South Africa?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Heroes walk among us, let’s celebrate their achievements Opinion & Analysis
  2. Girl, 9, wins award for her teacher who helped her with school work while ... News
  3. Schoolboys aren't as stupid as results indicate. They just don’t respect women ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Teacher from Limpopo village in top ten to win US1m prize money News
  5. Go-getting farmer thinks up her new 'baby' on child grant Business Times

Most read

  1. Drip Footwear ‘allowed to go into liquidation’ News
  2. Ballito resident fighting with vagrant now in legal battle with radio station News
  3. Zulu prince allegedly among RBM thieves News
  4. ANC integrity commission wants Florence Radzilani axed Politics
  5. Battle axes honed for Plett green corrider stand-off News

Latest Videos

ANC President Ramaphosa addresses the commemoration of 100 days GNU
Fana has only one week | One Weeks | Showmax Original