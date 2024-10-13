JSC walks the line between rigour and respect
There was something different about this week's interviews, writes Franny Rabkin
13 October 2024 - 00:00
Richard Mkhabela — recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as a judge of the Gauteng high court on Thursday — worked as a farmworker after he finished primary school. “I needed money to go to high school,” he told the JSC. He got his junior certificate, but he couldn’t afford to go on to matric. So he went to work in the mines, at age 17...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.