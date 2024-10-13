News

Pain, faith and a RAF payout changes Kosi Bay man’s life

13 October 2024 - 00:00
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

Eight years ago, Mandla Mthombeni lay pinned under an eight-ton truck, clutching a stranger's hand as they fervently prayed for him to live...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Drip Footwear ‘allowed to go into liquidation’ News
  2. Ballito resident fighting with vagrant now in legal battle with radio station News
  3. Zulu prince allegedly among RBM thieves News
  4. ANC integrity commission wants Florence Radzilani axed Politics
  5. Battle axes honed for Plett green corrider stand-off News

Latest Videos

ANC President Ramaphosa addresses the commemoration of 100 days GNU
Fana has only one week | One Weeks | Showmax Original