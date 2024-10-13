Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
The country’s national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, is on the verge of qualifying for next year’s Afcon, the continental tournament. This after they thumped Congo-Brazzaville in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on Friday.
Now the team heads to Congo for a must-win return feature. A victory there would also guarantee their qualification. We report on Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen William’s heroic return to his home city of Gqeberha and his bid to win the title as one of the world’s greatest goalkeepers for 2024.
See also our story about a battle between environmentalists and a property development company, that has the backing of rugby hero Schalk Burger and billionaire Johann Rupert, over a planned housing estate in Plettenberg Bay.
On the governance front, we reveal plans by the tourism department to introduce “tourism police” to fight crime and introduce new regulations to regulate the running of Airbnbs.
There is no denying that the country’s mood has remarkably improved since load-shedding stopped and the establishment of a government of national unity (GNU). But how much is it costing you to run President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bloated administration?Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane searched for answers and found some fascinating responses.
Our main story this week, however, is on plans by parliament to introduce compulsory medical tests for categories of its staff. Unions are up in arms, labour lawyers say the legislature may be in the wrong, but parliament insists this has to be done.
Find out why.Of course, all your favourite regulars are in, including thought-provoking columns by Peter Bruce and Barney Mthombothi on the GNU as well as businessman Colin Coleman on why the new government simply has to grow the economy and create jobs.
Enjoy the sun and what remains of the weekend.
Happy reading!
Regards,
Image: Sunday Times
