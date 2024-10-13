Rogue ringleader pupil, 19, withdrawn from Pretoria school of horrors
Teachers demand emotional support after traumatic experiences at hands of gangs at Lotus Gardens
13 October 2024 - 00:00
The parents of an alleged ringleader of rogue pupils at a Pretoria high school rocked by ill-discipline withdrew him from the school this week ahead of his disciplinary hearing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.