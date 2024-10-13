Sparks fly over ‘imbecile’ life insurer deal
Court-appointed curator at 3Sixty Life tried to sell failing company to RMA for R1
13 October 2024 - 00:00
A failed attempt by curator Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook to sell troubled life insurance company 3Sixty Life — which was placed under curatorship more than two years ago — for just R1 has led to a war of words between her and parent company Doves Group Holdings (DGH). ..
