After 11 years, battle for SA citizenship ends with a twist
'Made in the Balkans and born in South Africa. Where do I belong?'
20 October 2024 - 00:00
South African-born Aleksandar Bulovic spent the past 11 years being sent from pillar to post in his quest for citizenship — which was finally granted this week after intervention by home affairs minister Leon Schreiber and the Sunday Times...
