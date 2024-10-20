Call to probe gem king Liebenberg's dodgy gifts to Magashule, Zuma
Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg is said to have made large payments to politicians, according to wife's diary notes
20 October 2024 - 00:00
A magistrate presiding over the liquidation of controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s company has asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to look into suspicious payments he made to politicians, police officers and government officials...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.