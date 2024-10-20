Found! Memory, the Usindiso fire baby lost in red tape and lies
One year later, widowed father finally finds where body of his 16-month-old baby is buried
20 October 2024 - 00:00
A father who lost his baby daughter in the Usindiso fire just over a year ago may finally gain custody of her remains after the Sunday Times helped him to untangle a web of misinformation and bungling by police and Gauteng health authorities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.