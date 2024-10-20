News

Gautrain wants to expand into property management

Agency's new strategy plans to transform existing Gautrain stations to mixed-use facilities that would also serve as receiving points for high-value products

20 October 2024 - 00:00
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Over the next few years the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) plans to acquire and develop properties along its routes in a bid to increase revenue and reduce its heavy reliance on the fiscus...

