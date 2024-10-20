Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

20 October 2024 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
The latest copy of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

Since the May elections, which denied all political parties the majority vote, the longevity of the resultant government of national unity has been a point of national interest. This week we report on the first major GNU confrontation in which tempers were frayed, predictably over the contentious National Health Insurance law — but over other thorny issues as well.

We also pay tribute to the late former cabinet minister Tito Mboweni, who was buried on Saturday in Limpopo. In their tributes, those who knew Mboweni praised him as a model politician and government minister, as well as a freedom fighter. Mboweni, a famous, if unremarkable, social media cook in his spare time, was 65. 

Speaking of people making a difference, our legal correspondent Franny Rabkin looks at the career and rise of the new Western Cape High Court judge president Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana. She takes over from impeached ex-judge president John Hlophe, in a division described by chief justice Mandisa Maya as “notoriously troubled”.

Happy reading!

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Former Joburg mayor Gwamanda arrested for fraud

Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, who is now the MMC for community development, was arrested in connection with an alleged funeral policy ...
News
1 day ago

Call to probe gem king Liebenberg's dodgy gifts to Magashule, Zuma

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg is said to have made large payments to politicians, according to ex-wife's diary notes
News
1 day ago

The iceberg that could sink the good ship GNU is not in Gauteng

Panyaza Lesufi may very well be a GNU sceptic but he is not its greatest threat, writes S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Found! Memory, the Usindiso fire baby lost in red tape and lies

One year later, widowed father finally finds where body of his 16-month-old baby is buried
News
1 day ago

Pirates must learn from Larsen lesson

Clinton Larsen’s return to Orlando Stadium was that of a man on a mission to hand a lesson that football is not a game of forgone conclusions.
Sport
1 day ago

KZN municipality still without mayor after four months

Claims are made that premier Thami Ntuli has stalled succession in case provincial government collapses.
News
1 day ago

Mboweni family’s dismay at ‘too formal’, restrictive state funeral

Mboweni’s brother Joe says Tito was a ‘people’s person’ and his send-off should have celebrated this
News
1 day ago

Inside ANC meetings with Afrikaners over Bela Act

Senior officials from basic education pushed back against the amendments suggested by the leaders of Afrikaner groupings.
News
1 day ago

Government has not withdrawn Swazi Tshabalala for top African bank job

Finance minister reaffirms backing for South Africa’s candidate for future president of the African Development Bank after confusion caused by ...
News
1 day ago

My china, this TikToker ticks all boxes in his wonderful journey

Was Chad Jones a high-performing youth? By which I mean did he do all the extra murals, play all the instruments, pursue engineering or medicine at ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Cape Town steams up over greenbelt shave and a sauna plan

Ratepayers rebel against bylaw amendment that would relax curbs on commercial activities in greenbelts and public spaces
News
1 day ago
