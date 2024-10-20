Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
Since the May elections, which denied all political parties the majority vote, the longevity of the resultant government of national unity has been a point of national interest. This week we report on the first major GNU confrontation in which tempers were frayed, predictably over the contentious National Health Insurance law — but over other thorny issues as well.
We also pay tribute to the late former cabinet minister Tito Mboweni, who was buried on Saturday in Limpopo. In their tributes, those who knew Mboweni praised him as a model politician and government minister, as well as a freedom fighter. Mboweni, a famous, if unremarkable, social media cook in his spare time, was 65.
Speaking of people making a difference, our legal correspondent Franny Rabkin looks at the career and rise of the new Western Cape High Court judge president Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana. She takes over from impeached ex-judge president John Hlophe, in a division described by chief justice Mandisa Maya as “notoriously troubled”.
Happy reading!
